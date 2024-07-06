iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5,473.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,139 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 34,895,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,617,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

