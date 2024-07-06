iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

