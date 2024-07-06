IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

