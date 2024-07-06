Invitoken Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $1,560.80 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.