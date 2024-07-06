Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 170,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,894. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

