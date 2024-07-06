Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.74. 1,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

