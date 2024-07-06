Internet Computer Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.25 or 0.00012538 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $84.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,485,460 coins and its circulating supply is 465,996,121 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

