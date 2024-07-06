Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,025,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. 902,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,509. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

