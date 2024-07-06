Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 9,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

