Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Insmed from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.31.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,717 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

