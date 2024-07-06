Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $80,117.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Slonin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $980.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $15,677,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

