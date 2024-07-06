Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Sells $73,300.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NerdWallet Trading Up 1.8 %
NRDS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NerdWallet
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NerdWallet
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.