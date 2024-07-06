Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Sells $73,300.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NerdWallet Trading Up 1.8 %

NRDS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

About NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.