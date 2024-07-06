Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

