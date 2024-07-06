Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $629,055.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 7th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25.

GDDY opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

