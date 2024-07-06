Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 102,580 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.9 %

NET stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.04 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.