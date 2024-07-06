Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 102,580 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20.
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22.
  • On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.9 %

NET stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.04 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.