Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $705,860.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $366.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average is $283.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.