Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys C$115,800.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00.

TSE TVE opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

