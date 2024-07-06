InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,524,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,524,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $914,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

