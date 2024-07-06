Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

