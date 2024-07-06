Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $724.02

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.02 ($9.16) and traded as high as GBX 790.50 ($10.00). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 790.50 ($10.00), with a volume of 1,322,696 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.91) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.15) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 786.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($126,406.39). In related news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.71), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($63,549.91). Also, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($126,406.39). 14.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

