i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 7,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 126,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £813,175.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

