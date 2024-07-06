Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

HUM opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The stock has a market cap of £68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.53. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.79.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

