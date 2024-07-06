Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 3.0 %
HUM opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The stock has a market cap of £68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.53. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.79.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.