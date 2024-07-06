Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $23.01 on Friday, reaching $885.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $886.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

