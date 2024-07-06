Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 million and $108,175.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

