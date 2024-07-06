Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 439.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,806 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 811,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 186,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 500,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

