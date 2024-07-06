Heronetta Management L.P. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 5.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.61. 2,954,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

