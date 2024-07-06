Hermez Network Price Down 2.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $147.49 million and approximately $48,907.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00007148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.33 or 1.00015129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.99447398 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $46,676.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

