Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

