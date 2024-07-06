Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:HHI opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.49.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

About Henderson High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.