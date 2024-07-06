Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:HHI opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.49.
