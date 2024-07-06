Helium (HNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.31 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $518.71 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

