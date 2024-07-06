Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

