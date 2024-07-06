Head-To-Head Survey: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% N/A -598.61% Yiren Digital 40.47% 27.42% 21.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGT Capital Investments and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 1.43 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.57 $292.99 million $3.33 1.37

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.