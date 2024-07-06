HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $980.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

