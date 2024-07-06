HC Wainwright Lowers Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Price Target to $8.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.