HC Wainwright Lowers Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Price Target to $8.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

GANX stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile



Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

