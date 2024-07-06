Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.23

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $24.09. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

