Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.23

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $24.09. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 3.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.22.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.