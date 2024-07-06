HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Bank of America lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,132,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,132,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,725,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

