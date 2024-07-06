Grok Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.48 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Grok has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Grok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and $8.48 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00758121 USD and is up 10.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $11,177,819.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.