Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Grin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $192,150.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00576538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00111889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00277109 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00039963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.