Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.
Great Thunder Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Thunder Gold
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.