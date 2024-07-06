Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of Graco worth $70,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

GGG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 598,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

