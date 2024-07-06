Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.37% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.80. 335,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.