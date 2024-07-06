Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Lowered to $16.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

