Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,019 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,822. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

