Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.15. Glencore shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 13,783 shares changing hands.

Glencore Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

