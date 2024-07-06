Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Boosted by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $452.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.