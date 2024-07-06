Galxe Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $216.66 million and $27.32 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Galxe alerts:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,513,331 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars.

