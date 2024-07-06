Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 93,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

