Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.16 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average is $179.20.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

