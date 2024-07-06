Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,586,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917,258. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

