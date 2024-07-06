First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

